Texas Justices Dubious Over Ex-1L's Claims In Cheating Suit

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 9:06 PM EST) -- Texas Supreme Court justices on Tuesday questioned the viability of a former first-year law student's claim that Texas Southern University's failure to thoroughly investigate a cheating scandal impacted his grade-point average and resulted in his dismissal, with one justice describing the case as "black and white." The high court seemed unconvinced during Zoom oral arguments that Ivan Villarreal's lawsuit against Texas Southern University's Thurgood Marshall School of Law should survive the school's jurisdictional challenge. Villarreal claims the school violated due process under the Texas Constitution by dismissing him based on his 1.97 GPA, which was below the school's required 2.0 GPA....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS