NLRB Can't Force Boston Theater To Bargain, 1st Circ. Says

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 4:16 PM EST) -- The First Circuit set aside orders from the National Labor Relations Board finding that a Boston theater violated federal labor law by refusing to bargain with a union for local musicians, saying the bargaining unit should never have been certified because it didn't include any theater employees. The unanimous panel decision issued Monday set aside NLRB orders from 2016 and 2019 that said Wang Theatre Inc. violated the National Labor Relations Act when it refused to bargain with the Boston Musicians' Association, a union representing musicians who worked on shows at the theater. The appeals court panel said the theater did...

