Ex-Worker To Pay $400K To End Tesla 'Saboteur' Feud

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 7:13 PM EST) -- A former Tesla employee who leaked confidential information about the electric automaker's alleged production problems has agreed to pay $400,000 to settle Tesla's "saboteur" lawsuit in Nevada federal court, closing out a contentious case involving mudslinging on both sides. U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du signed off on a stipulated settlement that Martin Tripp and Tesla Inc. filed with the court Monday, putting to bed the automaker's trade secrets suit against the former lead process technician at its factory in Sparks, Nevada, who then countersued Tesla for defamation and false light invasion of privacy. Under the terms of the settlement, Tripp...

