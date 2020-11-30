Tech Union Loses Bid To End Work Program For STEM Grads

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 10:50 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday upheld an Obama-era policy expanding postgrad work permits for international students with math and science degrees, delivering a win to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business associations that had jumped in to defend the program. In a two-page order, U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton said he will reject a request by the Washington Alliance of Technology Workers, a union of U.S. tech workers, to strike down the Obama administration's policy extending the work permit program, known as Optional Practical Training, for science, technology, engineering and math graduates. Foreign students who graduate from American...

