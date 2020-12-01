Ford Retiree's Ex Wants En Banc Review Of Pension Mishap

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 5:45 PM EST) -- The ex-wife of a former Ford employee asked the Sixth Circuit for a rare full-bench hearing in her benefits case, arguing that the three-judge appeals panel erred when it ruled she had to return $243,000 in extra pension payments the company mistakenly doled out. Donna Jean Zirbel filed her petition Monday for an en banc hearing, arguing she shouldn't have to give back the money because she had done her due diligence in repeatedly asking Ford whether its calculations were correct. And when Ford confirmed they were, Zirbel spent some of the dough on investments and her grandkids' college funds. "The panel agreed...

