Telecom Wins $2.3M Damage Calculation In Access Fee Fight

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 9:58 PM EST) -- Inteliquent has scored a $2.3 million win in its long-running fight with a conference call company over fees that the telecom carrier says it was unfairly charged as part of an access stimulation scheme, according to documents from an Illinois federal court. U.S. District Judge Robert Blakey issued an intricate 62-page order Monday dishing out summary judgment grants and denials on the various claims and counterclaims that the litigation has accumulated over the years. Judge Blakey dealt the biggest win of the opinion to Inteliquent when he said he'd accept the company's $2.3 million phase one damages calculations when it came...

