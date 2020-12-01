Ala. Judge Gives Initial OK To $2.67B BCBS Antitrust Deal

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 4:57 PM EST) -- Citing "historic and substantial" structural reform terms and a massive, $2.67 billion class damage award, a federal judge in Alabama granted preliminary approval late Monday to a settlement of claims that the nation's Blue Cross plans conspired for years to thwart competition nationwide. U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor noted in his memorandum opinion that the agreement in the Northern District of Alabama includes one of the largest class payouts in history, in a case that alleged a long-running health insurance market-control conspiracy affecting tens of millions of insured members. The ruling, which followed a hearing in November, brought closer to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS