2 ​​​​Senate Confirmations Boost FERC Back To Full Strength

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 10:56 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate confirmed the nominations of Democrat Allison Clements and Republican Mark Christie to fill the vacant seats on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in a voice vote Monday. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said in a statement Monday evening that at their hearings before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources the pair demonstrated an ability to work across the aisle. "In a political climate that is often paralyzed by partisanship, a fully seated, bipartisan FERC is more essential than ever," Manchin said. "I look forward to working with them both to advance an energy innovation agenda." Clements and...

