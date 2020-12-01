Campbell Soup Beats Investor Suit Over Financial Outlook

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 4:05 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge has canned a consolidated proposed securities class action against Campbell Soup Co. over its rosy financial projections for the company's fresh foods division, finding that investors had not sufficiently alleged the food giant acted knowingly or recklessly in making purported misrepresentations. U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman on Monday tossed the complaint after finding that the plaintiffs failed to adequately plead that Campbell and related defendants acted with scienter — meaning they knowingly or recklessly misled investors — with respect to statements that the Campbell Fresh division would be profitable and see "top line growth" in fiscal year...

