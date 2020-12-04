'Mother's Milk Of Fraud' Earns RI Man Jail In Atty Spoof Scam

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 3:41 PM EST) -- A Rhode Island man convicted of helping others steal more than half a million dollars by spoofing a Massachusetts attorney's email was sentenced Friday to 42 months in jail for what the judge called "the mother's milk of fraud." U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock's sentence for Sayon Balogun, a dual citizen of Nigeria and the U.S. who previously pled guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, landed closer to the prosecutors' recommendation of 46 months than the 24 months requested by the defense. "This is an extraordinarily serious offense," Judge Woodlock told Balogun. "This is the mother's milk of...

