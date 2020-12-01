Pa. Judge OKs $14M Criminal History Privacy Settlement

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 4:30 PM EST) -- After more than seven years of litigation and multiple trips to the Third Circuit, a Pennsylvania federal judge granted final approval to a class action settlement of up to $14 million with a suburban county outside of Philadelphia over claims it illegally published criminal records online, including $4 million in fees and costs for Abramson & Denenberg, Shub Law and Kohn Swift & Graf. U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone granted final approval Monday of a deal with Bucks County, Pennsylvania, that will award more than 10,000 claimants $600 each in exchange for ending a long-running battle over the county's "Inmate Lookup...

