Bird & Bird Adds Int'l Disputes Pro To Team In The Hague

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 8:11 PM EST) -- Bird & Bird LLP said it has appointed a new partner to its dispute resolution group in The Hague, tapping a Simmons & Simmons attorney for his expertise in commercial litigation and international arbitration and his reputation for representing companies in complex matters. Netherlands-based Johan Polet's experience in highly technical matters for clients in the financial services sector and the technology, media and telecom sector includes insurance litigation, mass claims and settlements, shareholder disputes, post-mergers and acquisitions disputes, and directors and officers liability cases, Bird & Bird said Dec. 1. "I'm excited to join the Bird & Bird team in the...

