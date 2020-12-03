How A Federal Noncompete Law May Develop Under Biden

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 1:28 PM EST) -- President-elect Joe Biden's campaign platform called for federal legislation to eliminate all employee noncompete agreements other than what it called "the very few that are absolutely necessary to protect a narrowly defined category of trade secrets."[1] Noncompete agreements and other post-employment restrictive covenants have always been governed solely by state law in the U.S., with no nationwide federal legislation or regulatory scheme. This allows states to take varying approaches based on sometimes very different views of what best serves the public interest in their location. But this also has posed challenges for multistate employers who must manage compliance with disparate state...

