Drivers Claim Ford Sold Faulty 'Ecoboost' Engines

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 7:28 PM EST) -- A group of Ford owners filed a proposed class action in Delaware federal court Monday accusing the auto giant of knowingly selling faulty autos with "ecoboost" engines containing a defect that causes coolant to leak into the engines' cylinders. The five Ford owners proposed a national class and five subclasses from the states of Kansas, Colorado, Michigan, Missouri and New Jersey while alleging the defective engines are included in 2013-2019 Ford Escapes, 2013-2019 Ford Fusions, 2015-2018 Ford Edges, 2017-2019 Lincoln MKCs, and 2017-2019 Lincoln MKZs. A proposed class of Ford owners with various "Ecoboost" engines claim a defect causes coolant to...

