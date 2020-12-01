Claims Court Tosses $190M Nuclear Cleanup Deal Challenge

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 8:44 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Energy reasonably awarded a $190 million contract for work to protect health and the environment at Cold War-era sites, the U.S. Court of Federal Claims has decided. Judge Patricia E. Campbell-Smith rejected claims by nuclear remediation company Navarro Research and Engineering Inc. that DOE underwent a faulty review process before awarding the contract, in a decision issued in early November and unsealed Monday. Among those claims were that the agency failed to analyze whether the accepted contact bid proposal from RSI EnTech LLC was realistic and that the agency failed to take into account corporate transactions at...

