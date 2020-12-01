Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Morgan Lewis Can't Ax $10M Debt Collection Malpractice Suit

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 4:56 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania state judge on Monday refused to throw out a lawsuit alleging that Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP's failure to properly construct a settlement agreement over $10 million owed to a firm client allowed a now-indicted businessman to avoid handing over collateral pledged under the deal.

While the firm argued that binding case law in the state barred clients from bringing malpractice claims after experiencing buyer's remorse over settlements they'd freely consented to, a Philadelphia County judge ruled that ex-Morgan Lewis client Robert Turner's  case was about more than just retrospective dissatisfaction with the deal the firm struck.

"In this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!