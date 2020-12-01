Cuomo Signs Bill Recognizing Post-Mortem Publicity Rights

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 8:52 PM EST) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill recognizing post-mortem rights of publicity to protect deceased performers from exploitation of their commercially valuable personal characteristics, giving their estates the ability to protect their likenesses after death. Gov. Cuomo on Monday signed Senate Bill S5959D into law amending the state's civil rights law to develop the "right of publicity" for former actors, singers and other performers who lived in New York when they died. The bill also creates a private right of action for the publishing of sexually explicit images of individuals and "deep fake" media that artificially create a celebrity's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS