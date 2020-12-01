Trans Professor Hits Roadblock In Surgery Coverage Suit

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 11:23 PM EST) -- A transgender University of Arizona professor is not likely to succeed in persuading a federal court that his health insurance denied his request for hysterectomy coverage due to gender bias, according to findings issued Monday by a magistrate judge. U.S. Magistrate Judge Leslie A. Bowman recommended that an Arizona federal court deny associate professor Russell B. Toomey's motion for a preliminary injunction to void the University of Arizona health plan's exclusion of gender confirmation surgery from coverage. In her report, Judge Bowman said Toomey couldn't show how the health plan's refusal to pay for his procedures stemmed from an animus toward...

