Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trans Professor Hits Roadblock In Surgery Coverage Suit

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 11:23 PM EST) -- A transgender University of Arizona professor is not likely to succeed in persuading a federal court that his health insurance denied his request for hysterectomy coverage due to gender bias, according to findings issued Monday by a magistrate judge.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Leslie A. Bowman recommended that an Arizona federal court deny associate professor Russell B. Toomey's motion for a preliminary injunction to void the University of Arizona health plan's exclusion of gender confirmation surgery from coverage.

In her report, Judge Bowman said Toomey couldn't show how the health plan's refusal to pay for his procedures stemmed from an animus toward...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!