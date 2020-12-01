7th Circ. Leery Of Bid To Litigate Railroad Attendance Policy

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 5:38 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit seemed skeptical Tuesday of arguments from a group of locomotive engineer unions that their challenge to Union Pacific Railway Company's points-based attendance policy raises "unique" issues that cannot be arbitrated. Several regional units of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers told a three-judge panel during oral arguments that a lower court incorrectly found their challenge over Union Pacific's allegedly unlawful policy change to be a minor dispute that lies within an arbitrator's exclusive jurisdiction. They argued their case and issues are unique partly because there is no union contract in the record, but Circuit Judge Michael Scudder quickly interjected...

