NLRB Atty Union Asks DC Circ. To Revive Case Against Board

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 6:03 PM EST) -- The Federal Labor Relations Authority violated federal law when it tossed a National Labor Relations Board staff union's challenge to the agency's decision to unilaterally shudder its in-house health unit, the union told the D.C. Circuit Monday. The NLRB Professional Association, a union that represents a group of the agency's lawyers, urged the D.C. Circuit to reverse the FLRA's decision to toss the grievance on procedural grounds without reaching the merits of the unfair labor practice challenge. By failing to consider substantive legal questions about the alleged unfair labor practice of closing down the health unit and instead focusing solely on...

