6th Circ. Probes If Mich. Tribe's Treaty Made A Reservation

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 11:35 PM EST) -- Attorneys for Michigan and the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians sparred Tuesday before a Sixth Circuit panel, with the tribe arguing its 1855 treaty established a reservation that wasn't taken away by Congress, and the state countering that the land was only temporarily set aside and never had reservation status. The Little Traverse Bands, which together comprise a single federally recognized tribal entity, are seeking to overturn a Michigan federal judge's ruling that the bands couldn't get recognition of their reservation boundaries because the 1855 Treaty of Detroit with the federal government set aside land for individual allotments, not...

