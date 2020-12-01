​​​​​​​Folgers Splashed With Bait-And-Switch False Ad Suit

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 3:34 PM EST) -- The Folger Coffee Co. and its parent the J. M. Smucker Co. systematically engaged in false advertising and labeling to shortchange consumers by "grossly exaggerating" how many cups of coffee Folgers ground coffee canisters yield, a consumer alleged in a putative class action filed Monday in Illinois federal court. For Illinois resident Ellen Moser, the best part of waking up isn't just Folgers in her cup but rather the correct amount of Folgers in her cup. She alleges that the coffee giant vastly and deceptively overstates how many cups of coffee its products make in order to induce consumers to purchase...

