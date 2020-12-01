Judge Knocks NY Teamsters Unit Heads For Expelling Rivals

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 6:57 PM EST) -- New leaders at a New York City local of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters violated union governance law by conspiring to banish their predecessors from the union for cashing out unused vacation time, a New York federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall granted summary judgment Monday to former Teamsters Local 804 officials Peter Mastrandrea, Neil O'Brien and David Fennell on their Labor Management Reporting and Disclosure Act claims against the new brass and vacated their punishment. The new regime unfairly engineered the ex-officers' discipline, Judge Hall found, ordering that they be retried at a neutral hearing. "There is...

