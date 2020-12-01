Ore. Landowners Aren't Owed For Rail-To-Trail Project

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 6:11 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel said Tuesday that part of a rail line shifting to use as a trail had no impact on the underlying land that was conveyed permanently and no one needed to be compensated for the change. The unanimous panel, affirming a lower court, said the 26 Oregon deeds at issue on appeal were conveyed forever no matter the use of the underlying land. The panel rejected arguments that the land involved easements that ended when the land stopped being used for a rail line, meaning the use of the property for trails was a taking under the Fifth...

