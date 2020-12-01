Hip-Hop Streaming Site Can't Escape Labels' Copyright Suit

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 8:29 PM EST) -- A hip-hop music streaming service cannot use safe harbor immunity to completely shield itself from copyright allegations by major record labels, a Georgia federal judge has ruled. In a Nov. 30 opinion, U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg found that Atlanta-based Spinrilla LLC and its founder Jeffery Dylan Copeland were liable for infringing 4,082 sound recordings owned by Atlantic Recording Corp., Sony Music Entertainment and other labels. The judge said Spinrilla could not invoke safe harbor protection under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act for works uploaded before July 2017, when it registered a designated agent to receive infringement notices and adopted a...

