Burger King Workers Say Franchisees Lack 'Economic Unity'

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 7:53 PM EST) -- Current and former Burger King workers urged the Eleventh Circuit on Monday to revive their no-poach allegations, arguing in an opening brief that a lower court judge wrongly held the chain was too unified with franchisees to be sued over an alleged anti-competitive agreement. U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez refused over the summer to let the plaintiffs amend their allegations, finding they couldn't show franchisees are independent businesses with competing interests that made wholly separate hiring decisions. But that decision, the workers said Monday, failed to account for a litany of differences and points of separation between the parent chain...

