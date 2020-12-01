Group Urges Md. Lawmakers To Let Gov.'s Ad Tax Veto Stand

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 6:13 PM EST) -- A coalition of more than 100 business groups, looking ahead to the 2021 legislative sessions, have asked Maryland lawmakers to let stand the governor's veto of a controversial proposal to create a tax on digital advertising. Marylanders for Tax Fairness in a letter said the tax, which would have been the nation's first on digital advertising sold by giant online companies such as Google and Facebook, "would raise taxes and costs on any business or any person who uses digital advertising in the marketing of their services." The coalition sent the letter Monday to Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson, D-Baltimore City, and...

