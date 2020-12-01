'Hellraiser' Author Settles Copyright Fight

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 5:11 PM EST) -- The screenwriter behind the 1987 horror film "Hellraiser" has reached a settlement that will allow him to successfully reclaim the rights to his script under the Copyright Act's so-called termination right. The agreement, filed in court Monday, will end one of several closely watched lawsuits over the termination right — a special rule designed to let creators claw back control of works they signed away years ago. The case was filed in June by Clive Barker, who wrote and directed "Hellraiser" and penned the novel upon which it was based, against Park Avenue Entertainment and owner Lawrence Kuppin, the group that...

