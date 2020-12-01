FCC Asked To Exclude Follow-Up Texts From TCPA

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 10:48 PM EST) -- A nonprofit aimed at decreasing frivolous lawsuits in the U.S. has joined voices in urging the FCC to clarify whether entities can send a text message to consumers confirming their choice to opt out of a messaging service without violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. In comments submitted Monday, the U.S. Chamber Institute for Legal Reform urged the FCC to grant Capital One's petition that sought out this clarification and allow businesses to send opt-out confirmation messages. "Many businesses use text message systems to communicate with their clients and consumers who should have the control to opt out of text messages...

