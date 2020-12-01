CBD Claims Survive Despite FDA Inaction, Consumers Say

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 9:33 PM EST) -- Consumers suing CBD company CV Sciences urged a California federal judge Tuesday to allow their lawsuit to move forward, arguing that waiting for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to issue regulations on CBD won't negate their claims. Six months have passed since U.S. District Judge Virginia Phillips stayed the proposed class action accusing CV Sciences of selling illegal products, and the FDA has yet to change its stance that selling dietary supplements or food products with CBD added is illegal, the customers said. But even if the FDA issued guidelines that make those products legal, they would require warnings, dosages...

