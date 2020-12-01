Intel Asks WDTX Judge For IP Trial Delay Due To Virus Spread

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 7:15 PM EST) -- Intel on Monday urged U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright to delay an in-person patent trial set for next month in Texas federal court, saying it would be safer to wait because the coronavirus pandemic is only going to get worse in the coming weeks. The trial date for the patent infringement case brought by VLSI Technology LLC in the Western District of Texas should be pushed out from Jan. 11 until the end of March to protect the health of everyone involved and to allow for vaccines to reach the public, including two that could be available as soon as...

