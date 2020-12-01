Houston Atty Gets 5-Year Suspension For Pocketing Fees

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 6:57 PM EST) -- An attorney based in Houston has received a five-year suspension after pocketing advanced payments from a client even after they dropped him as counsel, the Texas State Bar announced Tuesday. In a 4-3 decision on Oct. 6, an evidentiary panel for the bar found Paul Jason Brower guilty of violating eight Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct. In addition to the five-year probated suspension effective Nov. 1, Brower was ordered to pay $57,580 in restitution to his clients and $513 in attorney fees and costs. During a probated suspension, Brower can still practice law so long as he follows the rules...

