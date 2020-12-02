US Runner Seeks Swiss Court Okay To Use Prosthetic Legs

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 3:08 PM EST) -- American runner Blake Leeper, a double amputee who uses prosthetic legs, is urging the Swiss Supreme Court to reverse an Court of Arbitration for Sport decision in October that found he cannot compete in the 2021 Olympic Games on the prostheses he currently uses. Leeper, who is Black, has been outspoken in his opposition to the CAS ruling, saying it was racially discriminatory for the panel to find that his current prostheses make him taller than he would be naturally. He has argued those limits are based exclusively on the height proportions for Caucasians and Asians, and actually compel him to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS