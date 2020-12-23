Trump Pardons Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, 24 Others

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 8:00 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued 26 pardons and three commutations, a list that included his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, close ally Roger Stone and Charles Kushner, father to his senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Paul Manafort, who had been serving 7½ years in prison on charges related to obstruction of justice, unsanctioned lobbying, bank fraud and tax fraud, was among 26 people pardoned by President Donald Trump on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Manafort had been serving 7½ years in prison on charges related to obstruction of justice, unsanctioned lobbying, bank fraud and tax fraud. Stone, whose prison sentence...

