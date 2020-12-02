Arizona Atty Sentenced To 6 Years Over Illegal Adoptions

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 5:01 PM EST) -- An Arizona attorney was sentenced to more than six years in prison for paying unauthorized immigrants to travel from the Marshall Islands to Arkansas so they could put their newborn children up for adoption. U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks on Tuesday ordered Paul Petersen, 45, of Mesa, Arizona, to serve 74 months in prison and three years of probation, and to pay $105,100 over one count of conspiracy to smuggle unauthorized immigrants for commercial advantage and financial gain, according to prosecutors. In June, Petersen copped to that count to escape the remaining 18 criminal charges brought against him, which included...

