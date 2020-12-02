Dish Asks Justices To Review $280M TCPA Liability Ruling

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 9:48 PM EST) -- Dish Network is hoping the U.S. Supreme Court will step in and save it from being liable for 66 million unlawful telemarketing calls made on its behalf, after the Seventh Circuit found it at fault and set it up for an even higher payout than the $280 million it's already facing. The company made its case for a writ of certiorari before the Thanksgiving break, but the petition wasn't placed onto the high court's docket until Monday. In it, Dish asked the justices to decide whether a contract that imposes specific performance standards on a service provider is enough to put...

