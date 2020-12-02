BakerHostetler Adds Fox Rothschild Atty To Health Care Unit

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 6:50 PM EST) -- BakerHostetler brought onboard a Fox Rothschild LLP partner with more than 11 years experience as an attorney to advise health care clients in legal disputes and regulations in the firm's Atlanta office. Dorothy Cornwell, partner for BakerHostetler, joined nearly 400 attorneys who make up the firm's commercial litigation team on Tuesday, according to the firm's announcement. Cornwell was previously a partner at Fox Rothschild for just over two years, according to a statement to Law360. Prior to that, Cornwell was an associate and then partner for more than nine years at Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP before Smith Moore merged with Fox...

