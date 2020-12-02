Insurer Asks Texas Justices To Halt Suits Alleging Bad Faith

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 10:03 PM EST) -- State Farm urged the Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday to put the brakes on a pair of suits alleging the company acted in bad faith and mishandled policyholders' underinsured motorist insurance claims, saying the insureds are trying to short-circuit the legal process by bringing the actions before obtaining rulings that they are entitled to coverage. During oral arguments held via Zoom, an attorney for State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., solo practitioner Armando de Diego, asserted that lower courts erred in refusing to abate two policyholders' bad faith claims under the Texas Insurance Code until — and if — they secure...

