Renamed Band 'Lady A' Wants To Keep TM Dispute In Tenn.

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 11:32 PM EST) -- The popular country band formerly known as Lady Antebellum on Tuesday said its trademark battle with a longtime blues singer over the "Lady A" moniker should stay in Nashville, urging a Tennessee federal court to reject the singer's bid to have the case dismissed or transferred to Washington state. The Tennessee-based, Grammy Award-winning trio sued Anita White, who also performs as "Lady A," in Tennessee in July, seeking a declaration that the band isn't infringing White's mark now that it's changed its name. White, of Kent, Washington, fired back with a countersuit in Washington federal court in September, accusing the band...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS