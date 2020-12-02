'Brazen' JPMorgan Hacker Deserves Up To 19 Years, Feds Say

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 4:15 PM EST) -- A "brazen and prolific computer hacker" from Russia should be sentenced to 15 to 19 years behind bars for his part in a gargantuan hacking and fraud scheme that victimized over 80 million JPMorgan Chase & Co. customers, New York federal prosecutors said Tuesday. A sentence of 188 to 235 months for Andrei Tyurin, 37, who pled guilty last year to five conspiracy counts and a wire fraud count, falls under federal sentencing guidelines and would be an appropriate punishment for his activities that netted him more than $19 million in illicit profits, according to prosecutors' sentencing memorandum. "Tyurin is a...

