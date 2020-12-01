DOJ Probing Possible Presidential Pardon Bribery Scheme

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 11:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating at least two unidentified individuals for possibly attempting to bribe White House officials for presidential pardons, according to heavily redacted filings unsealed Tuesday in D.C. federal court. The U.S. Department of Justice is probing whether there was a plot to pay bribes in exchange for presidential pardons. In the photo, the White House is adorned with a red ribbon Tuesday in recognition of World AIDS Day. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) The investigation involves a possible "bribery-for-pardon" scheme, with individuals allegedly acting as lobbyists to senior White House officials without properly registering as lobbyists, in violation of the...

