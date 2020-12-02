Soy Milk's Vanilla Label Doesn't Dupe Drinkers, Court Says

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 10:30 PM EST) -- Westbrae Natural beat a suit claiming that it misled consumers into thinking its vanilla soy milk is naturally flavored when a California federal judge found Tuesday that the product's labels would not dupe reasonable buyers into thinking it was made using only the vanilla bean plant. The labels on Westbrae Natural's soy milk do not imply that the product's flavoring derives solely from the vanilla bean plant as consumer Howard Clark had argued, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley said in an order on Tuesday that gave Clark 20 days to refile his complaint to address its shortcomings. It was one...

