Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Soy Milk's Vanilla Label Doesn't Dupe Drinkers, Court Says

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 10:30 PM EST) -- Westbrae Natural beat a suit claiming that it misled consumers into thinking its vanilla soy milk is naturally flavored when a California federal judge found Tuesday that the product's labels would not dupe reasonable buyers into thinking it was made using only the vanilla bean plant.

The labels on Westbrae Natural's soy milk do not imply that the product's flavoring derives solely from the vanilla bean plant as consumer Howard Clark had argued, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley said in an order on Tuesday that gave Clark 20 days to refile his complaint to address its shortcomings. It was one...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!