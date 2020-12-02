6 Firms Eye Lead In Aurora Cannabis Investors' Suit

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 10:13 PM EST) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Levi & Korsinsky LLP, Bernstein Liebhard LLP, Bragar Eagel & Squire PC, Pomerantz LLP and The Rosen Law Firm PA are vying to helm a proposed class action in New Jersey federal court against Aurora Cannabis Inc. for allegedly misleading investors, after Block & Leviton LLP on Wednesday walked away from that fight. Pomerantz and The Rosen Law Firm filed a joint request and the other five firms each brought a motion all on Tuesday, seeking the appointment of their respective clients as lead plaintiff and the firms as lead counsel in the suit over a...

