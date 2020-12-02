3 Blank-Check Companies Tap Public Markets For $700M Total

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 11:05 PM EST) -- Three blank-check companies targeting industries ranging from technology to renewable energy went public Wednesday after completing initial public offerings that raised $700 million combined, becoming the latest issuers to join the blank-check craze of 2020. Capitol Investment Corp. V led the way, raising $300 million, while Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. and Trepont Acquisition Corp I raised $200 million each. Five law firms took part in the offerings. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP steered two IPOs, advising Trepont and underwriters for Silicon Valley Acquisition, while four firms guided one IPO each. Capitol Investment sold 30 million units at $10 each, hoping...

