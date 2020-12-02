Atty Disbarred In Wyoming Is Now Disbarred In NJ For Fraud

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 4:59 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has disbarred an attorney already stricken from the rolls in Wyoming after a state's ethics watchdog, which recommended lighter discipline, found he had taken retainer fees from multiple clients and then failed to represent them and ignored their complaints. The New Jersey high court's decision on Tuesday follows a 5-4 vote by the state's Disciplinary Review Board earlier this year to suspend the lawyer, Thomas J. Whitney, for two years. In opting for a harsher punishment, the court said in its order that Whitney failed to explain why shouldn't be disbarred or otherwise disciplined and that...

