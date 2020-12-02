5th Circ. Won't Rethink La. Appraisers' Bid To Nix FTC Action

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 7:26 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday declined to revisit an order that dismissed the Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Board's attempt to escape a Federal Trade Commission enforcement action over the board's appraiser fee rules. In denying the board's petitions, the appellate court said no member of the original three-judge panel nor a judge in regular active service on the court's 17-member bench asked for a vote to decide whether to review the October order. The board lodged Nov. 17 petitions for both a panel rehearing and rehearing en banc over the order that lifted a stay on the FTC's in-house proceedings and ordered the Louisiana...

