Aimco Says $10B Co. Split Still On After Dissing Buyout Bid

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 6:05 PM EST) -- Apartment Investment and Management Co. said Wednesday that it was steaming ahead with its plans to halve the business and form a $10 billion real estate investment trust after receiving a "grossly inadequate" non-binding expression of interest to purchase the Denver-based company. A spokesperson for Aimco declined to disclose who the bidder was or any other details beyond the press release. Aimco rebuffed the offer as some of its more vocal shareholders have urged the company to consider alternatives to dividing its business. "Aimco announced that its board of directors unanimously determined the proposal is grossly inadequate and not in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS