Brokerage Says US Bank Can't Escape $5M Tribal Fraud Suit

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 7:52 PM EST) -- A broker-dealer is aiming to persuade a federal judge not to toss its lawsuit claiming U.S. Bank negligently permitted con artist Jason Galanis and his associates to fraudulently transfer tribal bonds, including a $5 million bond the brokerage firm purchased but says is now worthless. Bonwick Capital Partners LLC on Tuesday told a South Dakota federal court that it should be allowed to amend its complaint with more information about the brokerage firm's employees, after U.S. bank claimed these omissions in Bonwick's complaint undermined its assertions of subject-matter jurisdiction. In its bid to keep the suit alive, the brokerage firm told...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS