Philly Council OKs Construction Tax, Property Tax Break Cut

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 3:46 PM EST) -- Philadelphia would reduce its tax abatements for commercial properties, postpone a phaseout of abatements for residential properties and impose a tax on new residential construction under a series of ordinances the City Council passed Thursday. Philadelphia City Hall on Tuesday. City Council President Darrell L. Clarke said a legislative package passed Thursday was important to repay bonds to fund what he called vital city initiatives. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) The legislation, part of a revenue plan to fund $400 million in bonds for affordable housing and neighborhood programs, passed after more than two hours of mixed public testimony where some residents advocated for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS