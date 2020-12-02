Texas Judge Sanctioned Over Political Door Hanger Ads

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 3:28 PM EST) -- A Texas state appeals court judge has been publicly sanctioned for appearing on political advertising materials alongside non-judicial candidates in the 2018 midterm elections, the State Commission on Judicial Conduct announced Wednesday. Judge Ken Molberg of Texas' Fifth Court of Appeals was given a public warning by the commission for using his "name, title and likeness" as a judge to promote Democratic candidates running for district attorney, sheriff and state Senate with door hanger ads in the 2018 midterm elections. At the time, Molberg was a judge for the 95th Civil District Court in Dallas County and was running for a...

